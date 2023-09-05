PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Pecos County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a beloved K-9 Officer, Jake. Jake crossed the “rainbow bridge” on September 4, surrounded by his handler, Deputy Andres Gonzales, and his extended family.

PCSO said Jake retired from service in 2021, but during his time with the Sheriff’s Office, was credited with numerous drug seizures.

“We thank him for his selfless service. He will forever be in our hearts! We love you, Jakey Boy,” PSCO said in a social media post.