Encore Academy to prepare special needs students for independence

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland ISD Special Services debuted its new Encore Academy Thursday.

The academy will provide life-skills education to students with special needs.

“The Encore Academy in essence is a classroom for our special education students that are eighteen to twenty-two years old to teach them life skills and independence,” said Angelica Ramsey, MISD Superintendent.

“It helps them transition from high school to real-life so we’re going to be doing a lot of adulting here,” Encore teacher Summer Telck said.

The home will give students a full apartment-home experience where students will learn how to do their own laundry, care for a yard, cook a meal- everything they need to know about independent living.

“Midland ISD has taken great efforts to recognize that students with disabilities are general education students first, so they are afforded every opportunity any other student in the school district is provided,” said MISD’s Jennifer Warren.

Football players from Midland and Legacy High volunteered their time this summer preparing the home for the students. They moved boxes, assembled furniture, and helped landscape the yard.

“Our internal staff, a million volunteers, our teachers, everyone has really pulled together, even the community members to make this happen,” said MISD Superintendent Angelica Ramsey.