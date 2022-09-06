Correction: The suspect was a patient at the hospital, not an employee as originally stated.

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last month after investigators said he punched an employee at a local behavioral health hospital. Evan Leib, 27, has been charged with one count of Assault.

According to an affidavit, on August 29, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to a hospital in the 3000 block of S FM 1788 to investigate an assault. At the hospital, officers met with a victim who had visible injuries to his face.

The victim told investigators that he (an employee of the hospital) and a patient, identified as Leib, got into an argument over coffee filters. According to the victim, that is when Leib pushed him from behind as he was walking away. The victim said he went to tell a supervisor about the incident when Leib “got in his face” and began taunting him. He claimed that Leib pushed him again and then wrestled him to the ground and punched him several times in the face.

When investigators went to speak with Leib, he said he didn’t have a good memory and needed to talk with other staff members to understand what happened. He then stated he was not going to speak with the officers at all, but later insisted that he was the one who was assaulted.

Leib was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on a $1,000 bond.