ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly set up a cell phone in a store restroom to record victims as they undressed. Abel Ortiz, 24, has been charged with Invasive Visual Recording and Attempted Invasive Visual Recording.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on July 15, officers were called to Dollar Tree on Andrews Highway after two teens, ages 13 and 15, said they found a cell phone set to record while they were in the restroom. The teens told investigators that they entered the store and asked an employee, later identified as Ortiz, to unlock the restroom; the girls said Ortiz obliged and opened the men’s employee restroom for them to use.

While inside, one of the teens said she lowered her pants and underwear and then noticed a cell phone hidden in a box of feminine products. The teen said she looked at the phone and called 911 when she realized it was actively recording. Investigators said Ortiz consented to a search of his phone- that’s when they found a recording which captured the entire incident. Ortiz reportedly admitted to investigators that he set up the camera and recorded the teens.

Ortiz was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $9,000 bond.