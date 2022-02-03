HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Since the start of the pandemic mental health services have been in high demand, especially in schools. One school in Harlingen is using a unique resource to help.

Levi is an emotional support dog at Cano Freshman Academy. Cathey Steadman is Levi’s handler and a Counselor at the school and said Levi is not shy in checking in on everyone.

“He’s probably one of my greatest tools in working with students,” Steadman said. “He sees almost everybody in the A hall as they pass by my office and I take him into classrooms from Pre-AP classrooms all the way to the special education program.”

Steadman told ValleyCentral that the need for mental health support from students has soared during the pandemic. Levi gives students the opportunity to disconnect and is on standby for anyone experiencing anxiety or depression.

“You know kids were virtual for so long and he brings them right out of that virtual world and it’s just a student and a dog,” Steadman said. “They’ll put their phones away when they see him and it’s just a more natural version of kids.”

Whether it’s stress about school or personal and behavioral problems, students at Cano Freshman Academy believe a therapy dog is always needed and hope other schools will do the same.

“People are usually stressed out during the day and seeing this dog just takes away the stress out of the day,” said Matthew Archivald, Student. “If you have a test next period you see this dog and it’s just a reset button inside your head.”

Levi plans to stay put at Cano Freshman Academy.

As for Steadman, she hopes Levi can help even more students and staff down the road.

“My hope is just that he’ll continue to provide emotional relief through his presence,” Steadman said. “It can be here in the hallways, through the classrooms that I take him into, and just, in general, bring joy to people that are walking by.”