ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Sheila Perry, Executive Director at the Ellen Noël Art Museum, was recently chosen to join Oxford Cultural Leaders, an exclusive and acclaimed international cultural leadership program for senior professionals delivered by the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School and its Gardens, Libraries, and Museums Faculty.

“To be chosen as an Oxford Cultural Leader is a great privilege and a unique career milestone. To learn and be mentored by the remarkably talented leaders and academics at Oxford University is an exceptional opportunity and to have continued professional development through this program going forward is both humbling and motivating. This truly transformative and energizing experience has extended my network of inspirational and like-minded peers across the globe and has expanded my horizons. I look forward to incorporating all that I learn into serving the people of West Texas.” said Perry.

Designed and delivered since 2015, the Oxford Cultural Leaders program aims to bring together expertise from various cultural and business sectors, encouraging participants to explore how cultural organizations can embrace entrepreneurial ways of thinking and behaving, reinventing themselves as not-for-profit hybrid businesses.

With more than 170 alumni in senior roles in the UK, Europe, and across the world, OCL stretches across the world. However, worldwide enrollment is limited to 26 cultural leaders each year.

Delivered by cultural sector leaders, prominent academics in the field of business and industry authorities from across the UK and Europe, explore key leadership questions and challenges such as balancing the challenges of leading in the present and the future, creating an organizational culture of risk-taking, flexibility and innovation.