Ellen Noel Art Museum to host Harry Potter themed trivia night

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Calling all Harry Potter Fans:

The Ellen Noel Art Museum will host Harry Potter Edition Trivia Night at 6:00 p.m. on August 12. The free event is open to anyone 13 or older, but teams are encouraged to RSVP before the event.

Teams of up to four people may register here. Those registered in advance will get a table reserved for their team as well as snacks.

Trivia will consist of eight rounds of Harry Potter movie questions, with two speed rounds. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams. Attendees will also have a chance to win a door prize.

All attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Harry Potter character. Food and themed drinks will be served.