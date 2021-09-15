Ellen Noël Art Museum set to launch two new exhibits

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ellen Noël Art Museum is inviting the community to travel down the tunnel and enter wonderland in their new exhibit “Finding Alice: An Illustrated Look At Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”.

The museum will host opening receptions for “Finding Alice” as well as “Audubon’s Quadrupeds” at 6:00 p.m. on September 16. Guests will be treated to drinks, hors d’oeuvers, music by “Phunkey Pocket”, and a chance to view both new exhibits.

About the exhibits:

“Finding Alice” will be on view until January 2, 2022. The exhibit includes 35 different versions of the storybook including how different artists have illustrated this classic book. You will find artists like, Salvador Dali, Barry Moser, John Tennie, Andrea D’Aquinio, and David Delamare. Since the first publication of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, the books has been translated into 176 languages.

“Audubon’s Quadrupeds” will be on view until January 16, 2022. The publication of “The Birds of America” earned John James Audubon (1785-1851) worldwide fame and he became interested in a new large-scale project. In the early 1840’s he began working on “The Viviparous Quadrupeds of North America” with the help of his son John Woodhouse Audubon. Many of the animals portrayed had never been depicted or seen outside of their native habitat–in the breathtaking color and detail that was his trademark. This exhibit is On loan from the Lee Silliman Engraving Collection.