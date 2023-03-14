ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- With affiliation and accreditation with the Smithsonian Institute, the museum is able to host this traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institute with historic items and artworks from the Presidential Archives’ collection, along with items on loan from other institutions.

This exhibition is scheduled for Thursday, March 16th through Thursday April 13th, when the closing reception will be held. The closing reception is a free event resented by the Ellen Noel Art Museum beginning at 5:30pm.

Activities will include a special viewing of the PBS video, “8 Days: To the Moon and Back.” The closing reception is a free event and begins at 5:30pm.

Destination Moon is centered around the events earmarked July 20, 1969, a decade of unprecedented change and technological innovation bringing humanity farther than ever before.

Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the Moon could only have been possible with the leadership of John F. Kennedy and the following presidents who saw his vision through.

This exhibition can be viewed during normal operating hours and is free to the community.

For more information, please call Savannah Woodward, Marketing & Development Manager, or visit the museum’s website.