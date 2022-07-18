ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Get your paint brushes ready! The Ellen Noël Art Museum is hosting a week-long junior artist summer camp for ages 6 – 12 to create unique art and explore the museum’s gallery.

Organizers say that participants begin the art classes today, from 9:15 am to 11:15 am. In order to join in on all the fun, you must register in advance for the week-long classes.

The Ellen Noël Art Museum offers scholarships to students with financial needs through the Neely Hunter Palmer Memorial Fund.

For more information on the scholarship and weekly schedule/cost of the summer camp contact (432) -550-9696.