ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Friday June 16th, the 70th, 161st, 244th, 358th, and 446th District Judges appointed Ellen Friar to be the new Ector County Auditor, according to a release from the office of County Judge Dustin Fawcett.

Ellen has worked in auditing for decades, both as the Ward County Auditor, as well as working in Reeves County and Loving County on their budgets.

Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett claims, “Ellen is going to be able to hit the ground running on Monday. Ellen is well known statewide for her auditing prowess and knowledge of county budgets. She is going to be a perfect fit for what we need to get through this 2023-2024 budget process.”

Judge Fawcett continues, “l applaud the staff of our Ector County Auditor’s Office for their strength and resilience throughout this challenging time. I also want to thank our District Judges for their thoughtful appointment as well as the incredible team we have at Ector County who have been heavily involved in navigating this unique challenge. Ector County will be stronger than ever moving forward.”

This comes three days after Randy Donner submitted his resignation. An investigation is currently ongoing regarding possible irregularities in county finances, according to a release from the County Judge on Tuesday, June 13th.