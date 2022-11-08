MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland County Election Office is expecting a large turnout today as voters head to the polls to cast their votes in several state, county, and city races, including the gubernatorial and mayoral races.

You will find a list of all voting centers below:



Election officials said Centennial Library, Fairmont Park Church, and the Annex will be the busiest locations today and recommended that voters visit other locations if they want to avoid waiting in line.

Additionally, voters are reminded that no phone will be allowed. Voters are encouraged to write notes about candidates on a notecard instead.

The polls will be open until 7:00 p.m. and voters will need to show a photo I.D. to cast a vote.

Acceptable forms include:

Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

US military ID with photo

US citizenship certificate with photograph

US passport

If you don’t have ID and cannot obtain one due to a reasonable impediment, you’ll need to sign a sworn statement that there is a reason why you don’t have any of the accepted IDs, and present one of the following: