MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday March 1st marks election day for this years primary elections and counties in the area like Midland, says its more than ready, but there is still a lot to do.

Midland County has been preparing for this for quite some time now, and some voters are eager to get to the polls.

Carolyn Graves, the Midland County elections office administrator said, “We are ready! All the locations will be open 7 to 7.”

Graves said all that’s left to do is minor details for the voting locations.

“The equipment was picked up this morning and delivered, the election judges will go out and set up, my staff will go to each location to make sure everything is ready, up and running and ready to go, and functioning the way it should, so you can check a voter in at 7 o’clock in the morning,” said Graves.

She also added that workers at the elections office have been working tirelessly to prepare for this day.

“I’ve got everyone working on it, but you have to remember too that we have to set up 15 for tomorrow, so we’re trying to take care of everything,” said Graves.

Some locals in the area aren’t wasting any time. Midland resident Nancy Burkes said she’s voting because she wants to help improve her community and now she’s encouraging others to do so too.

“Get themselves out there, yeah! If you want to have a voice out there, you need to make sure your candidate gets elected,” said Burk.

Burks and her husband, Joe vote differently, she said she voted early but Joe normally waits until election day. Either way they both said getting out to vote is critical.

Joe Burk emphasized, “It’s very important, especially with the things that’s going on in the world right now. Let your voice be heard. Everybody get out there and do your part. Your voice won’t be heard if you don’t speak up now, this is the time to do it.”

Voting centers are open tomorrow from 7am-7pm and locations to vote in both Midland County and Ector County are below.