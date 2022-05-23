Only 3.5% of Midland voters headed to the polls during early voting

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Election Day is Tuesday, and several key primary races are on the ballot, including the Republican runoff races for Attorney General and Railroad Commissioner, as well as the Democratic races for Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General. The winner of these races will then be up for election, or re-election, in November.

Early voting wrapped up last week, and of the 95,258 registered voters in Midland County, only 3.5% have already voted this round. But you still have a chance to cast your vote. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on May 24. Here are the voting locations around Midland: