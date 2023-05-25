ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 79-year-old Ector County man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said a 14-year-old girl made an outcry and said she was sexually assaulted three years ago. Neftali Moreno Talamantes has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, on April 28, a woman called 911 and said that a young relative told her she’d been sexually assaulted by Talamantes in January of 2020. The teen was taken to Harmony Home Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview where she told the interviewer, as well as a sexual assault nurse examiner, that she’d been assaulted; however, the teen declined a physical examination.

When an investigator tried to speak with Talamantes about the accusation, he reportedly refused to answer questions and said he’d be contacting an attorney. Talamantes was arrested on a warrant on May 21 and later bonded out on a $100,000 bond.