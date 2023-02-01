EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso police officer has been arrested and is facing more than 20 criminal charges of sex abuse and indecency with a child, according to court records obtained by KTSM.

Eric Bernardino Ramirez was arrested Monday and released later that same day after posting a bond of more than $1 million. This follows a December 2022 grand jury indictment.

El Paso police confirm that Ramirez has been a member of the department since April 2016.

The alleged assaults happened prior to Ramirez joining the force. Police officials say he has been relieved of duties pending internal investigations.

The charges stem from alleged ongoing abuse of a child younger than 14 years old that happened between January 2014 and March 2016, a month before Ramirez joined the department.

Charges include continuous sex abuse of a child under 14, aggravated sexual assault of a child and different counts of indecency.