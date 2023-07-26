ALPINE, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An El Paso man was sentenced in a federal courthouse in Alpine on Monday to 96 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to court documents, Hector Bernal Jr., 36, was a passenger in a vehicle that entered the primary inspection lane at the Border Patrol Checkpoint in Alpine on February 25th. While Border Patrol agents determined citizenship of the driver and Bernal, a Border Patrol canine alerted the agents to the presence of illegal substances. Agents located eight large brick-shaped bundles in the rear passenger seat of the vehicle, which tested positive for characteristics of marijuana, collectively weighing about 112.7 kilograms, or 248.3 pounds.

“This lengthy eight-year sentence reflects our commitment to combatting illegal drug trafficking and protecting our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza for the Western District of Texas. “I appreciate the DEA’s continued efforts to prevent drug smuggling, ensuring that those who engage in such activities are held accountable.”

“Those individuals who break our nation’s laws by distributing illegal narcotics will be pursued by the men and women of the DEA,” said Special Agent in Charge Greg Millard of the DEA’s El Paso Division. “We thank our federal partners for their assistance in this case.”

On June 27th, the driver, codefendant Hugo Mancinas, was sentenced to 60 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The DEA and U.S. Border Patrol investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Greenbaum prosecuted the case.