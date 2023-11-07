MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An El Paso man killed earlier this week in a Midland County crash has been identified as 21-year-old Angel Garcia-Martinez, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on November 5 near State Highway 349 and West County Road 173. Investigators said Garcia-Martinez was driving a Nissan 350Z westbound on WCR 173 when he “disregarded” a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a Chevrolet Silverado 3500pulling a trailer that was heading southbound on SH 349. However, the details of the crash remain under investigation.

Troopers said Garcia-Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet was not injured.