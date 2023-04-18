ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An El Paso man was arrested last weekend after he allegedly assaulted a movie theater security guard who was trying to stop him from lighting up a joint in the lobby. Jesus Eduardo Valadez, 29, has been charged with Public Intoxication, Possession of a Marijuana, and Assault of a Security Officer, a third-degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on April 15, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Cinergy Theaters off E Highway 191 to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found Valadez on the ground, detained by security guards.

Investigators spoke with the security staff who said they approached Valadez in the main lobby as he tried to light a marijuana cigarette; that’s when Valadez allegedly became verbally combative. Things escalated when Valadez reportedly started swinging at employees and kicked a security guard in the chest.

According to OPD, Valadez smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his words in an interview. He was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a combined $20,000 bond.