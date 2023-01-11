PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs.

One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate they are hiking prices, I’d rather support a local homesteader than purchase from a box retailer for cage free prices on lower quality eggs.”

And many in Midland, as well as in West Odessa, have answered the call, with multiple chicken owners offering to sell their eggs for about four dollars a dozen.

Four dollars seems like a steal- an Odessa mom said she recently paid $17.00 for 36 eggs- this after seeing a 24 pack of eggs sell for $21.00 in another store; an internet search showed a dozen eggs selling for about seven to eight dollars in most stores across the Basin while some stores are even more expensive at about $14 per dozen. The soaring costs are the result of an ongoing avian flu in which nearly 58 million birds in the U.S have been infected since January 6. Infected birds must be killed, which has caused supplies to fall.

Amid the rising costs and the desire to support local homesteaders, some people are now wondering if it’s even legal to raise their own chickens for food within the city limits.

A Midland ordinance does allow homeowners to own up to four hens (no roosters allowed). However, there are some guidelines chicken owners must follow: the hens must be kept in a proper structure at least 50 feet from any building or water well. However, for those with the space, many are happily raising their chickens and enjoying the spoils.

In Odessa, it is against the law to own chickens at all unless you live in the County. One Ector County woman, who raises chickens and sells them to the community, is hoping the City will consider changing its ordinance.

“I think it would be beneficial for a lot of people…we need to find ways to sustain ourselves, without having to go to grocery stores all the time,” said Amanda McDorman. “We’ve sold pretty consistently to our friends and family and coworkers…now that need has expanded.”

McDorman said cities like Midland have proven that allowing families to raise chickens can work and benefit hungry people.

Additionally, State Representative Brooks Landgraf this week filed House Bill 92 and House Joint Resolution 9, dubbed the “Texas Homesteader’s Bill of Rights” which, if passed, could prevent local governments from telling people what they can and cannot do in their own homes when it comes to securing food, power, and other essentials.

“The Texas Homesteader’s Bill of Rights is ultimately all about fulfilling the basic governmental role protecting life and property,” Landgraf said of the legislative proposal. “Texans should not be restricted – during times of emergency or otherwise – in their ability to fend for themselves or provide for their families. My aim is to make this a constitutional right here in Texas, and to provide laws necessary to protect what I view as the basic human right of self-sufficiency.”

HJR 9 would amend the Texas Constitution to establish that Texans have the right to conduct activities on their homestead property necessary to secure access to food, water, electric power, and shelter. HB 92 prohibits municipalities, counties, and HOAs from enforcing ordinances that prohibit certain activities on residence homestead properties, such as growing fruits or vegetables, or installing a rainwater harvesting system or a standby electric generator.

“There are many lessons to be learned from the pandemic and 2021 winter storm, like how access to the most basic human needs — like food and water — cannot be guaranteed during times of widespread crisis. This lesson was learned by many Texas families, who are now seeking ways to be more self-sufficient so that they are better prepared if and when another major crisis occurs,” he said.