MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many holidays are celebrated with family and friends over a delicious meal. However, for those with eating disorders, the holiday season can be triggering.

There are signs to identify those with a eating disorder. Signs include touching your food, playing with your food on your plate, hiding food, feeding the dog under the table, thinking frequently about food but then never actually eating the food, eating in secret, and much more.

There are different types of eating disorders and no one case is exactly the same. Anorexia includes an unhealthily low body weight, intense fear of gaining weight, and a view of weight and shape that is not realistic. Bulimia is indulging in large qualities of food and purging it immediately afterwards. And lastly binge-eating disorder is eating large qualities of food in a short amount of time without purging.

The treatment for each eating disorder can vary case to case depending on the patient. For some, treatment may include a sensory box to distract the senses and calm the nervous system. Other forms may include affirmations, a contact card to a sponsor, or breathe work.

Allison VanGorden is a counselor specializing in treatment of those with eating disorders. VanGorden says, “Eating disorders are fatal. Somebody will die from an eating disorder every 52 minutes. Marginalized populations have higher risk. LGBTQIA+, BI-POC people, and people in larger bodied, just because they are not getting treated and not assessed.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please click here.