Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
92°
Midland
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Seen On TV
Basin Business Report
Business
Education Report
Powering the Permian
State News
BorderReport
National
Political
Investigations
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Press Releases
Entertainment
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Top Stories
Armed robbery caught on video
Ex-employee charged with stealing $70K in company …
US Marine returns home after prisoner swap
Video
Former juror who convicted Melissa Lucio speaks out
Video
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Top Stories
Tiger Woods heads to Southern Hill for PGA practice …
Top Stories
NFL draft boss sees the vision coming to life in …
Struggling Braves reinstate Acuña from IL 1 week …
Bus crashes in Waller County carrying 22 college …
Video
Tougher challenge awaits defending champ Bucks in …
About Us
TV Schedule
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
Mom & Me Photo Contest
The Permian Basin’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Teacher Surprise
Community
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Noticias Permian Basin
Search
Please enter a search term.
Education Report
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD breaks ground on new elementary …
Top Education Report Headlines
Crane Co. Sheriff’s Office to host ‘Shattered Dreams’ …
MISD enrollment open to families
New ECISD high school a real possibility
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Death of 19-year-old shocks close friends
5-year-old asks neighbor for help, says dad hit his …
Drug lord’s daughter released early from prison
Ex-employee charged with stealing $70K in company …
POLICE: Dad beats teen with mop stick for using phone
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up