Education Foundation of Odessa awards more than $81,000 to ECISD teachers

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Education Foundation has awarded Ector County ISD teachers a whopping $81,146.81 through its innovative grant program for the 2021-2022 school year.

Since the Education Foundation was established, including this year, it’s awarded $2.7 million to fund trailblazing and creative projects in the classroom for ECISD students.

Teachers, principals, and administrators from across the district submit proposals to a committee made up of the Foundation board members. Grants are evaluated on a number of things like innovation, creativity, addressing student needs, sustainability and content.

Out of the 28 proposals that the committee reviewed this year, 22 of the requests were able to be funded.

“While the past year and a half have not been ideal, we are grateful to be in a position to continue awarding funds to our teachers in Ector County ISD. The Education Foundation Board of Directors are looking forward to visiting these projects in action during the 2021-2022 school year.” says Education Foundation Director, Celeste Potter.

School-ready, college-ready, work-ready, and world-ready…that’s the vision Education Foundation has for every student in ECISD.