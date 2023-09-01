ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This family-owned Barbecue restaurant lives up to their slogan that if the food is “smellin, it’s tellin.”

Owned by Eddie Mitchell, Ed & Tom’s Bar-B-Que has been preparing good meats in the Basin for over 20 years. He says they’ve been in-store on for 7 years but have had people from all over the nation visit the restaurant.

While some might judge a BBQ restaurant based on their sides, Eddie believes in his brisket and mentions the savory flavor of the pulled pork.

In addition, there is also ribs, chicken, meatloaf all paired with a piece of cornbread. If you have room after dinner, you will also find their banana pudding or peach cobbler for dessert!

What makes Ed & Tom’s so unique is their dedication to making sure you have a great overall experience.

With pleasant staff and unforgettable food, Eddie cares about satisfying his customers in hopes that it will be more than just a one-time visit.

Ed & Tom’s is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. or until all the food sells out. Eddie says to come if you want to get “well fed” and leave happy!

To learn more about the restaurant or view their full menu options just click here.