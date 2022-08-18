ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County woman who told an Ector County Sheriff’s deputy she’d been assaulted was arrested Tuesday after investigators said she was the one who committed a crime. Tammara McClinton, 51, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to court records, around 12:30 p.m. on August 16, deputies were called to the 1000 block of E Schirra after McClinton said she had been assaulted by the man she shares a home with on E Glenn. However, deputies said she didn’t have any injuries. Investigators then spoke with the man she accused and he told a different version of events.

The victim stated McClinton hit him in the face with a pipe and then used the pipe to break a porch light and dent a dog bowl. Deputies said the man was injured in the attack and was left with a knot near his eye.

McClinton was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Thursday afternoon on a $20,000 bond. Jail records showed McClinton has been arrested multiple times since 2005 on charges such as domestic violence, public intoxication, and drunk driving.