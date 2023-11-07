ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County voters said yes to two of Ector County ISD’s three bond propositions with 59.33% of voters in favor of Proposition A. 51% of voters said yes to Proposition B, while 51% of voters said no to Proposition C, according to early results out of the Ector County Election office.

Here’s a look at what each approved proposition will fund:

Prop A – $424,263,000

New Career & Technical Education Center to be located in south Odessa/Ector County

to be located in south Odessa/Ector County New middle school to be located in west Ector County

to be located in west Ector County Districtwide maintenance and repairs

Transportation Department: bus purchases and a new Transportation Facility

bus purchases and a new Transportation Facility Technology Department: replacement of district phone system, PA/Bell/Clock/Fire Alarm system replacements; security camera refresh; classroom interactive flat panels; large group instruction area audio/visual equipment

replacement of district phone system, PA/Bell/Clock/Fire Alarm system replacements; security camera refresh; classroom interactive flat panels; large group instruction area audio/visual equipment Fine Arts Department: complete renovation of the Permian High School Auditorium; replace outdated instruments; performance risers for all middle school choirs; classroom instruments for elementary campuses; uniforms for middle school bands and mariachi; JROTC facility needs

complete renovation of the Permian High School Auditorium; replace outdated instruments; performance risers for all middle school choirs; classroom instruments for elementary campuses; uniforms for middle school bands and mariachi; JROTC facility needs Transition Learning Center: compete replacement of facility for students with special needs learning to transition from school to the workforce

compete replacement of facility for students with special needs learning to transition from school to the workforce Agriculture Farm: complete replacement of classroom buildings and barns

complete replacement of classroom buildings and barns Athletics Department: LED lighting at the Odessa High School baseball and tennis stadiums; LED lighting at the Permian High School baseball stadium; Resurfacing of tennis stadiums at all middle schools; Replacement of indoor bleachers in main gyms of all middle schools

LED lighting at the Odessa High School baseball and tennis stadiums; LED lighting at the Permian High School baseball stadium; Resurfacing of tennis stadiums at all middle schools; Replacement of indoor bleachers in main gyms of all middle schools Proposition A also includes the cost of land purchase for new CTE Center and new middle school

Prop B – $8,096,000

Ratliff Stadium items; concrete overlay of bleachers; update restrooms; LED lighting for stadium parking lot; LED lighting at track/field even venue; air conditioning/heating for south building locker rooms; replace one grass field with artificial turf; (also includes any major maintenance needs at the stadium complex identified in the Facilities Assessment report).

However, voter rejected Prop C, a $3,750,000 proposal that would have funded a new indoor practice facility at Odessa High School and would have paid for Permian High’s indoor turf replacement.

On the heels of those results, Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri thanked voters for turning out.

“Thank you to all the voters, whether you voted for or against…you took time to come out and render your opinion and that’s what demoocracy is all about,” he said.

On bond supporter said the outcome is a positve one for ECISD students.

“This bond is probably the most important event for the City of Odessa. It’s going to impact our students for the foreseeable future, it’s gonna be positive,” said Natividad Armendarez.

The last successful bond election came in 2012 when voters approved the construction of three new elementary schools (Buice, Downing and West), and the expansion of Odessa High School and Permian High School to accommodate freshmen on campus.