Ector County to offer bulky item drop off

News
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- To eliminate illegal dumping in Ector County, The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit is providing a free bulky item drop off this weekend.

Drop off will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. July 10 at 16265 S US Highway 385 across the street from Wilson’s grocery Store in south Ector County.

The following items will not be accepted:

  • Any type of oils and oil filters
  • Car batteries
  • Household and Commercial hazardous waste
  • Masonry debris such as tile or brick
  • Paint
  • Remodeling demolition
  • Tires
  • Refrigerators
  • Tree Limbs
  • Any waste from commercial businesses
  • Small trash that will fit in your residential trash container

