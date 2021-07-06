Ector County to offer bulky item drop off

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- To eliminate illegal dumping in Ector County, The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit is providing a free bulky item drop off this weekend.

Drop off will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. July 10 at 16265 S US Highway 385 across the street from Wilson’s grocery Store in south Ector County.

The following items will not be accepted: