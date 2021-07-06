Ector County to offer bulky item drop off

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- To eliminate illegal dumping in Ector County, The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit is providing a free bulky item drop off this weekend.
Drop off will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. July 10 at 16265 S US Highway 385 across the street from Wilson’s grocery Store in south Ector County.
The following items will not be accepted:
- Any type of oils and oil filters
- Car batteries
- Household and Commercial hazardous waste
- Masonry debris such as tile or brick
- Paint
- Remodeling demolition
- Tires
- Refrigerators
- Tree Limbs
- Any waste from commercial businesses
- Small trash that will fit in your residential trash container