Ector County to host free tire drop off event

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit is trying to eliminate illegal dumping within the county. To help with the problem, they will be providing a free scrap tire drop off for the community.

From 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. August 14, anyone with tires on their property may drop them off at 7613 West Dunn. Scrap tires from commercial businesses will not be accepted. Nor will they be able to accept tires with the rims still on or large heavy equipment or tractor tires.