ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In an effort to eliminate illegal dumping, the Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit will host a free bulky item drop off event for county residents.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on September 24 at 16261 S US Highway 385- on the northeast corner of S 385 and FM 1787.

County leaders said many of the items they see dumped on county roads are mattresses and unwanted furniture- now is the opportunity to dispose of those items. All loads will be inspected at the gate.

The following items will not be accepted: