ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- In an effort to eliminate illegal dumping, the Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit will host a free bulky item drop off event for county residents.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on September 24 at 16261 S US Highway 385- on the northeast corner of S 385 and FM 1787. 

County leaders said many of the items they see dumped on county roads are mattresses and unwanted furniture- now is the opportunity to dispose of those items. All loads will be inspected at the gate. 

The following items will not be accepted:

  • Any type of oils and oil filters 
  • Car batteries 
  • Household and Commercial hazardous waste 
  • Masonry debris such as tile, brick, and rocks
  • Paints 
  • Remodeling demolition 
  • Refrigerators 
  • Tree Limbs 
  • Any waste from Commercial Businesses 
  • Small trash that will fit in your residential trash container