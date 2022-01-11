ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Samuel Adrian Chavira, of Odessa, has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Arely Sotelo Navarrette, according to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 8, deputies with ECSO responded to the 11000 block of W Layla after someone called 911 to report a disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies found Chavira in the front yard of the home. Deputies then entered the home and found Navarrette dead on the floor of the master bedroom.

Investigators said Chavira admitted to shooting Navarrette during an argument.

Chavira was taken into custody and is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to jail records.