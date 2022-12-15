ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested this week after investigators said he allegedly threatened to stab his mother and pushed a young child. Octavio Delao has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Injury to a Child.

According to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, on December 12, deputies responded to a home in the 2800 block of Lola Avenue after a woman called 911 for help. At the scene, the 57-year-old victim said she and her son, identified as Delao, had gotten into an argument at a grocery store. The woman said Delao left the store and took her 4-year-old grandson, a child with autism, home with him.

A short time later, the woman arrived home and said Delao was intoxicated and began to destroy things inside their house. She said Delao then pushed her to the ground and threatened to stab her while standing over her with a large knife. Delao was also accused of pushing the four-year into a piece of furniture.

Delao was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Thursday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $40,000.