ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested late last month after investigators said he allegedly shot his wife’s work vehicle multiple times amid an argument. Mario Avila, 43, has been charged with Assault and Criminal Mischief.

According to court records, on October 29, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 7000 block of Jane Avenue to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, deputies found a 2021 Lincoln SUV with bullet holes in the front and rear driver’s side doors. Investigators stated that Avila admitted to shooting the vehicle in anger.

Avila was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $4,500 bond.