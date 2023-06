ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Have any extra pet supplies or pet supplies that you don’t need anymore? Consider donating them to the Ector County Library Children’s Department this Thursday, June 8th.

The Ector County Library Children’s Department will be donating handcrafted blankets for the Odessa Humane Society from 4:30 to 6pm in the basement activity room.

You can either drop off the supplies at the Children’s Department or in the activity room on June 8th.