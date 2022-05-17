ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – It’s almost that time of year again! The summer is soon approaching and the Ector County Library is kicking it off with its Summer Reading Program. Children will be able to take part in a months-long educational program to enhance their reading skills.

The annual Summer Reading Program officially starts on May 26th and will take place from 4 pm – 6 pm at the Noel Heritage Plaza located next to the library. Organizers say that kids can expect to see bouncy houses, face painting, snow cones, and much more at the kickoff event.







School-age children or young adults, through the age of 18, will be able to register for the Summer Reading Program at the kick-off event and start checking out books from the library. If you’re unable to register at the event, you can contact the Ector County Library during its business hours for registration information. Local sponsors like Chick-Fil-A and Taco Villa and many more, have provided coupons for every 15 books that are read.