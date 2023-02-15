ECTOR COUNTY, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — The Ector County Library is taking action to help out locals with broadband connection. The library is helping bridge the gap for those without connectivity and service at their homes.

Library leaders say reliable digital connectivity and broadband have been longtime issues for people living in Ector County, now the library is trying to bridge that gap for locals.

“You know, what we learned with COVID was the need for connectivity, particularly in rural America. And, you know, Odessa/Midland, the community extends beyond the city of Odessa, and the city of Midland. So the need was great,” said Alex Montanez, The Government Account Manager T-Mobile.

The Ector County Library team has rolled out wireless connectivity from T-Mobile to public library patrons. The launch was made possible by a $548,000 grant from the FCC as part of an emergency connectivity fund for eligible schools and libraries.

“This is an incredible you know, what it takes is getting a library card of you know, it’s got the world at your fingertips for those who don’t have it,” said Ector Judge Dustin Faucett.

The library has more than one thousand devices including tablets, laptops, and hotspots for people to check out for long term use.

“We have a need, a tremendous need for our citizens. And I know that that y’all are going to be filling this with this amount of devices. And it’s a wonderful thing that it’s not just the iPad or the Chromebooks, that the hotspots are also included because broadband has been an issue.” said Judge Faucett.

We have 1000 new devices. And so we’ve found we have 400 new hotspots for check out available today and 200 are chromebooks. Soon to be available, we will have 200 ipads and 200 for galaxy.

To check out one of these smart devices at the library all you have to do is get a library card.

This can be done online or in person.