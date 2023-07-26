ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County Library will be celebrating it’s 85th anniversary on Tuesday, August 1st with festivities, cake, chorale, camaraderie, and a Friends of the Library book sale in the basement shortly after.

The Ector County Library was founded at the original old jail address on the northeast corner of courthouse square on August 1, 1938, with a donation of 800 books. Within a year, the collection tripled, and a children’s section was added.

Now, the Ector County Library has over 200,000 print books, over 20,000 e-books, nearly 100 databases, and serves a population of over 160,000 people locally and regionally, according to a release from the library.

The 85th anniversary celebration will be free and open to the public in the library’s lobby from 1pm to 2pm on Tuesday, August 1st.