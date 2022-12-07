ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, in association with the Ector County District Attorney’s office, is holding its 4th Annual Sock Drive all throughout the month of December.

The goal of the donation drive is to help provide families and those in need with basic necessities for the cold winter months. Items like blankets, winter gear like hats or scarves, travel size toiletries, and of course new socks, will all be welcomed as donations.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office also says monetary donations can also be left in their secure money box.

Drop off locations for donations will be at:

The District Attorney’s Office (located on the 3rd floor of the Ector County Courthouse at 300 N Grant Ave)

The Main Lobby of the Ector County Sheriff’s Office (located at 2500 South US Highway 385)

The Ector County Annex Building (located at 1010 E 8th St #100)

The Sock Drive will run through January 2nd. For further information, please contact Karen Martinez at 432-498-4230 or at karen.martinez@ectorcountytx.gov.