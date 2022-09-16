ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Health Department is investigating a “suspected and probable” case of Monkeypox- the case was first reported September 16.

ECHD said two people are isolating and have not been hospitalized and the risk to the public is “low”.

Monkeypox can be spread through:

Direct skin-to-skin contact with a rash or lesions including kissing and sexual or intimate contact with an infected person

Living in a house or sharing a bed, towels, or unwashed clothing with someone with the illness

Respiratory secretions through face-to-face interactions. ECHD said this happens mainly when living with someone or caring for someone with Monkeypox

Monkeypox does NOT spread through casual conversations or walking by someone with the illness in a grocery store. Nor does it spread by touching items such as doorknobs.