Ector County Hospital District to hold emergency board meeting Tuesday as COVID hospitalizations surge

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Hospital District Board of Directors will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday amid the most recent coronavirus hospitalization surge.

According to the meeting agenda, the directors will consider purchasing more ventilators. As of Monday, Medical Center Hospital had 20 patients in critical care on ventilators. That number is up from August 2, when the hospital said 14 patients were on a ventilator.

Additionally, the board will consider approving incentive pay. A spokesperson with MCH said, “Our staff and bed situation is getting smaller by the day.” Presumably, if the board approves this incentive pay, the hospital might be able to use that in their search for more nurses and respiratory therapists.

The board will also discuss Governor Greg Abbott’s actions to mitigate the rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Monday, Abbott asked hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients. According to MCH’s Trevor Tankersley, MCH doctors are still seeing elective cases, but that may change following the board’s decision Tuesday afternoon.

This virtual meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m., anyone wanting to listen to today’s meeting or provide public comment may do so by calling 832-791-2356 and using access code: 296 889 386#.