Ector County Hospital District PD mourns the loss of officer killed in crash

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Hospital District Police Department and Medical Center Health System are mourning the loss of Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr., who was killed in a traffic accident on Sunday in San Antonio. Valenzuela’s father and grandmother were also killed in the crash, according to MCH.

“The Ector County Hospital District Police Department and Medical Center Health System suffered a devastating loss early Sunday morning when Sgt. Daniel Valenzuela Jr. was taken far too soon,” said Brad Timmons, Chief of Police, ECHD. “Sgt. Valenzuela was instrumental in all aspects of the police department and MCH. Sgt. Valenzuela was a friend, colleague and an outstanding police officer that has served his community with the utmost integrity and professionalism. Most importantly, he was a good man and he will be dearly missed. We ask the community to keep the Valenzuela family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Valenzuela served in law enforcement for nearly 13 years. He started his career in Lamesa, before moving to the Crane County Sheriff’s Office, and then the Ector County Hospital District Police Department, where he’s served for the last seven years. He leaves behind his wife and four children.