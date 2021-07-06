Ector County Environmental Enforcement rounding up illegal dumpers

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- With help from strategically placed cameras and social media tipsters, the team with Ector County Environmental Enforcement has been rounding up those accused of illegal dumping. 

Fidel Camejo was arrested for dumping used motor oil.

Joey Ybarra was arrested for illegal dumping on Pawpaw and Agate.

Allen Carrasco was arrested for illegal dumping near the meteor crater. 

If you witness someone illegal dumping, you are encouraged to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

