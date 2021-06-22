Ector County Environmental Enforcement cracking down on illegal dumpers

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Environmental Enforcement division is working to stop illegal dumpers in their tracks.

With trail cameras in remote areas, the team has been able to identify several suspects in the month of June.

Ricardo Bustos was arrested for illegally dumping household trash on Pawpaw Street.

Lazaro Hernandez Rivera arrested for illegally dumping trash on Avenue L. According to a Facebook post, Rivera picked up 16 tons of illegally dumped solid waste and litter to have his case dismissed.

Robert Rafael Rodriquez was also arrested for illegally dumping household trash on the side of the road.





Even with these arrests, illegal dumping in the county is still an issue.

Now, the Environmental Enforcement team is asking for help from the community to identify a person driving a white Ford SUV accused of dumping trash off West 3rd Street.

Anyone with information on the driver of the Ford is asked to call Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.