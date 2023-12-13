ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Ector County Courthouse recently recognized a few of their hard-working employees with an award pinning ceremony.

We got a chance to learn more about the promotion and award pinning ceremony, as well as what all the hard work means to the staff at the Ector County District Clerk’s Office.

“Actually, I was trying not to get teary eyed as I was talking about them because I love my team,” said Ector County Clerk Clarissa Webster. “They are the best team, they mesh together so well and to have a team of that many individuals, it takes a lot of effort on each of their parts, it’s not just one person.”

County officials like Sheriff Mike Griffis and County Judge Dustin Fawcett attended the ceremony.