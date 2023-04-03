ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Courthouse closed to the public Monday after an issue with a water heater caused flooding on multiple floors. Water pouring from the ceiling on an upper floor caused extensive flooding in courtrooms and other parts of the building used to house records.

Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett said crews would remain in the building through the day to assess the damage and make repairs.

This isn’t the first time the nearly 80-year-old building has been damaged by flooding, and because of the age of the facility, it may not be the last. The incident today has leaders once again contemplating the need for a new courthouse. Fawcett said he and his team of County Commissioners will look at the cost of upkeep when compared with the cost of new building. It’s part of Fawcett’s long-term plan for the County but would require voters to approve any bond proposal aimed at building a new facility.

“We need a new courthouse, that’s never been a question in my mind…it’s how do you make that happen, how do you fund it. Taxpayers need to pay attention to what’s going on because this building costs us a lot of money on a yearly basis that at some point, it makes sense to let the taxpayers vote on that,” said Commissioner Michael Gardner.