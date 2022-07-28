ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A recent report from UNICEF and the World Health Organization says that fewer kids are getting routine vaccinations. The report also states that the trend started with the COVID-19 outbreak and is happening all over the U.S., including Texas.

And when it comes to the Lone Star State, the report says the number of Texas 7th graders getting vaccinated against meningitis and whooping cough dropped by more than 5% for the 2021-2022 school year. But the Ector County Health Department says, Odessa and the surrounding area are bucking that trend.

“I think we are very fortunate in that the parents here in the Permian Basin have shown up. Thankfully, we really haven’t seen much vaccine paranoia. Some kids are behind (in their vaccinations) and I think it’s because the world shut down during COVID,” said Ector County Health Department Outreach Coordinator Sasha North.

And as for parents showing up, that could be seen at Thursday’s back-to-school vaccination clinic hosted by the Ector County Health Department. It was a packed house filled with kids of all ages, and one Odessa mom told ABC Big 2 News why getting her children the shots they need before school starts is so important.

“I just want to be safe. I want (my kids) to be safe at school and safe with others,” said Odessa mom Alejandra Gomez.

The Ector County Health Department also wants county residents to know, that even if they missed a back-to-school vaccination event, parents who are uninsured or under-insured can always call up and make an appointment to get their kids vaccinated free of charge.