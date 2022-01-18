ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- In an ongoing effort to eliminate illegal dumping within the county, the Ector County Environmental Enforcement Unit has announced it will host a bulky item drop off for anyone needing to get rid of large items.

From 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on January 22, the team will be accepting large items at the Ector County property located at Tripp and Boles in West Odessa.

County leaders said many of the items dumped in the county are mattresses and large furniture, such as couches and chairs. This is an opportunity to legally and safely get rid of those items. All loads will be inspected at the gate. The following items will not be accepted: