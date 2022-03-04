ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant early Friday morning, the result of a months long investigation, and confiscated thousands of dollars worth of drugs and guns. Now three men are behind bars.

The “major bust” happened in the 12000 block of W Edith Street. While executing the warrant, deputies and investigators with ECSO found about 24 pounds of methamphetamine, five pounds of marijuana, a half-kilogram of cocaine; along with two rifles, five handguns, and about $8,000 in cash. Otoniel Nieto Garcia, 31, Kyle Vaughn, 31, and Marcus Orosco, 27, were taken into custody at the scene.





Left: Garcia/ Middle: Vaughn/ Right: Orosco

Sheriff Mike Griffis said drug busts of this nature are significant for law enforcement agencies because the drug trade is directly linked to other area crime.

“This stuff creates more crime in our community…theft, robberies, burglaries…are all associated with people who use drugs. They have to steal things to secure some funds to go buy their next hit,” Griffis said.

Griffis said his deputies make drug related arrests every single day.

“We’re working each and every day trying to get this stuff off the street. If you’re dealing dope in Ector County, we will find you, and we will put you in jail. We’re not going to tolerate this kind of stuff, we’re going to get this stuff off the street,” he said.