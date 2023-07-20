ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man indicted last year on a murder charge was re-arrested on a warrant this week after he allegedly violated the conditions of his bond.

Craig Bowers, 36, was charged with Murder in April of 2022 after investigators said he fatally shot a 19-year-old following a crash. He was released from jail after posting bond and was told he could only travel for work within a limited area. On July 9, Bowers was reportedly stopped at a border checkpoint in Marathon where he told agents he’d been hiking in Big Bend National Park. He’s now being held without bond.

According to court records, Around 10:24 on April 24, deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a traffic accident at the intersection of W 16th Street and Tim Tam Circle. A caller told 911 that a vehicle drove through a fence and ended up in the middle of a field.

While responding to the initial accident call, ECOS received another call about a disturbance and possible gunshot victim in the same location. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 19-year-old Mauricio Israel Islas with a gunshot wound to the torso. Islas was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

Investigators said that Bowers and Islas got into a physical fight while waiting for authorities to arrive on the scene. Islas’ cousin witnessed the incident and told deputies that he saw Bowers “pull a gun from his waistband and then heard a loud bang”. Bowers later admitted to having a gun but denied pulling the trigger.