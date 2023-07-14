ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Ector County man was arrested Friday after investigators said he failed to honor his promise to help them with narcotics investigations after he was allegedly caught with methamphetamines. David James Nighswonger, 55, has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.

According to court records, on April 12, investigators with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, along with an FBI agent, visited Nighswonger’s RV for a “knock and talk”. Investigators said they found 23 grams of methamphetamine in the bedroom after Nighswonger consented to a search of his property.

During the investigation, Nighswonger said he wanted to cooperate with the law enforcement officers and agreed to help in future narcotics investigations; because of this agreement, Nighswonger was not arrested. However, investigators said that as of July 5, he had not provided any help despite his promise to do so.

Nighswonger was arrested on a warrant and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has not yet been set.