Ector Co Health Department to hold back-to-school vaccination clinic

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Ector County Health Department will hold a back-to-school vaccination clinic for students starting 7th grade this fall. 

The clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. July 20th at 221 N Texas. 

All students starting 7th grade will need Tdap and MCV4 vaccines prior to going back to school. 

Those eligible for the vaccine clinic include:

  • Students enrolled in Medicaid
  • Uninsured or underinsured students
  • American Indian or Alaskan students

